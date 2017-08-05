Juventus eclipsed by ruthless Tottenham

A sluggish Juventus were outclassed by the reigning Premier League runners-up, with Tottenham Hotspur finishing as decisive 2-0 winners in Sunday evening’s friendly at Wembley Stadium.

The Serie A Champions were uncharacteristically poor in defence, with Leonardo Bonucci’s absence seemingly still taking it’s toll.

England striker Harry Kane headed the home side into the lead early and was unlucky not to have added more goals to his tally for the day. Christian Eriksen grabbed the second on 51 minutes to complete the day’s scoring for a result, which arguably, flattered the Old Lady.

In front of a disappointing Wembley crowd, the hosts got off to a confident start and pressed early into the opposition half.

The Bianconeri struggled to make strides into the opposition’s half and soon found themselves down after just 10 minutes.

Kieran Trippier delivered a dangerous cross which was met by a perfectly timed run into the box by Harry Kane, losing Daniele Rugani before heading emphatically into the ground and past the reach of Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus continued to look nervous as Christian Erikson had time to fire a shot from outside the box, parried unconvincingly away.

The Italian champions gradually played themselves into the match as both Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa led the charge into the attacking third. Shots were soon provided by Mario Manduzkic and Dybala, before Spurs were made to defend a number of corners in quick succession.

Juventus’ biggest chance of the half came in the 22nd minute when Gonzalo Higuain provided a perfect one-touch ball over the Spurs defence for Dybala, who was only able to square the ball poorly into the retreating defenders path.

A number of uncharacteristic errors at the back almost handed Kane his second for the day as Buffon was caught out from an unconvincing back-pass, before the defence was found out once again on a counter-attack through Dele Alli, ending with Sissoko’s shot rebounding off the inside of the post and agonisingly back across the face of goal.

One final chance on half-time fell to Moussa Sissoko thanks to an Eriksen through ball, however the Spurs were unable to take advantage and finished the half up 1-0.

Juventus made four changes at half-time with Mattia De Sciglio, Claudio Marchisio, Juan Cuadrado and Asamoah entering the field.

Though despite the fresh legs, Tottenham continued to look the better side and made the Champions League runners-up pay on 51 minutes. Alli found the Juve defence napping with a pin-point ball to put Eriksen through on goal who made no mistake in dribbling around Buffon and passing into the net to double their lead.

Just four minutes later, the home side came within centimetres from notching their third goal after Eriken and Kane interchanged passes, while Juve’s centre-backs fumbled with the ball, providing the England striker a chance in the box, only for his shot to rebound off the crossbar.

The Bianconeri tried to push forward and savour a result, and it was their number 21 who took control forced a diving save from Lloris from outside the box.

As the substitutions began to flow, the match started to lose it’s intensity and the likes of Kane, Alli, Higuain, Costa and Buffon were given an early rest.

It provided the chance for the likes of 17-year-old Moise Kean to impress, however the young talent squandered the Old Lady’s best opportunity of the evening, hitting the cross bar from just over six-yards out after finding space from a squared ball.

A strong shot from Cuadrado on the right required a hand from Lloris and the crossbar to deny a Juventus opener as the ninety minute mark approached.