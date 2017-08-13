Published On: Sun, Aug 13th, 2017

Juventus frustrations on display as Pjanic kicks out

Only a late fightback will save Juventus from defeat in the Supercoppa Italiana, and the disappointment is clearly getting to Miralem Pjanic.

The Bianconeri trail 2-1 against Lazio, and while Paulo Dybala’s late strike has reopened the match, the Bosnian was clearly bothered by the lacklustre performance by his side.

After luckily avoiding a yellow early in the first half, Pjanic was finally booked for kicking out at the Italian striker.

Was he lucky to avoid red or was a caution enough?

