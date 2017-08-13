Published On: Sun, Aug 13th, 2017

Juventus have no answer for rampant Immobile

If Lazio go on to win their fourth Supercoppa Italiana, Ciro Immobile is the player Aquile fans will likely thank.

After opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, the Italian doubled his tally with an impressive header that left the Juventus backline and Gianluigi Buffon with no response.

Marco Parolo floated a perfect cross into the penalty area, and Immobile looped a perfect finish into the back of the net to bring the capital club one step closer to an unlikely triumph against the reigning Scudetto holders.

