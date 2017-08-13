Juventus have no answer for rampant Immobile

If Lazio go on to win their fourth Supercoppa Italiana, Ciro Immobile is the player Aquile fans will likely thank.

After opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, the Italian doubled his tally with an impressive header that left the Juventus backline and Gianluigi Buffon with no response.

Ca fait 2-0 pour la #Lazio ! Magnifique tête d’#Immobile qui bat Buffon une deuxième fois ! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2nGRQyRkeE — Calciomio (@calciomio) August 13, 2017

Marco Parolo floated a perfect cross into the penalty area, and Immobile looped a perfect finish into the back of the net to bring the capital club one step closer to an unlikely triumph against the reigning Scudetto holders.