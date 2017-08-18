Serie A 2017/18: Juventus Season Preview

All things come to an end, and there are more than a few whispers that Juventus’ stranglehold on Serie A is about to face an abrupt halt. The Bianconeri have lifted the Scudetto in six consecutive seasons, and head into the new campaign as Coppa Italia holders and Champions League finalists.

Yet, as Chinese investment at Inter and AC Milan changes the landscape of Serie A, Juventus aren’t the same overwhelming favourites they were in previous seasons. Throw in a new look Roma and Napoli’s exciting, and most importantly, stable side, and the title-holders may have a serious challenge on their hands.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri has managed to retain his core for the most part, aside from two notable exceptions in defence.

Despite being a stand out figure in his sole season, Dani Alves never settled in Turin and has joined Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian has left a gaping hole down the right, with Mattia De Sciglio tasked with filling it. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri were left reeling by Leonardo Bonucci’s shock switch to Milan and the Italian centre-back’s departure may yet prove pivotal in the Scudetto race.

Despite this, Juventus are still a force to be reckoned with and their front-line will send fear trembling down the spines of more than a few defenders this season.

Last year’s trio of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic have been complemented by Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi, and La Vecchia Signora certainly won’t be lacking in firepower.

A change of formation appears to be on the cards, with Allegri seemingly set on a 4-2-3-1 this season, which may go some way towards making up for Alves’ departure.

The former Milan coach will be hoping his squad’s strength in depth will be enough to stave off the pretenders to the league crown, and allow him to focus attention on that elusive Champions League title.