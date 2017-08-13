Juventus still the team to beat

We are less than one week away from the start of the 2017/18 Serie A season, one which has Calcio fans salivating at the prospect of a real title race for the first time in recent memory.

Despite losing the so-called ‘best defender in the world’ – Leonardo Bonucci – to AC Milan, Scudetto holders Juventus remain favourites at 4/6 to win an unprecedented seventh consecutive title. Even with a weekend backline they are still the team to beat.

Whether or not Bonucci’s absence will be able to swing the pendulum in the direction of Juve’s rivals is still up for debate, though a galvanised AC Milan, renewed Roma, and on-fire Napoli will certainly have something to say about it.

The Bianconeri’s recent defeat to Tottenham, although a pre-season friendly, highlighted some major flaws in the Juventus backline. Maybe they are missing Bonucci and Dani Alves after all.

That said, the front line acquisitions of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa does give them an added edge up front, plus a plethora of tactical options for Massimilano Allegri to use to help Gonzalo Higuain bang in the goals for another season.

Higuain's former club Napoli are 19/4, second favourites for the Serie A title, but have had a solid if unspectacular summer. They have favoured a policy of keeping the squad together, rather than splashing the cash.

Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon all finished the season in fine form, helping Napoli to the crown of top scorers in Serie A last season with 94 goals. Mertens himself is 8/1 to be the Capocannoniere come 2018.

Roma, who were runners-up to Juventus last season, have gone through a reconstruction under sporting director Monchi. Gone is Francesco Totti – retired – gone is Mohamed Salah – sold to Liverpool – gone is Antonio Rudiger – sold to Chelsea – gone is Wojciech Szcz?sny, who went back to Arsenal, before joining Juventus.

The big news of course comes from AC Milan who have spent a record €200+ million, and they aren’t finished yet. That title has made them third favourites for Serie A at 13/2.

Whether or not Vincenzo Montella can get his signings to gel is the big question, but talent such as Andrea Conti, Franck Kessie and Andre Gomes, coupled with the addition of the aforementioned Bonucci, could mean Milan take the title back from Juventus, who did the opposite in 2012.