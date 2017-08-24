Juventus take on Barcelona in the Champions League

Barcelona will once again have to face the might of Juventus in the Champions League after the pair were drawn along with Olympiacos and Sporting CP in Group D.

In 11 previous games with the Blaugrana, Juventus have emerged victorious on five occasions, drawing three, with the most recent encounter being in last season’s competition.

“Every group has its dangers and it’s important that you are in form when you play those games, but Barcelona have weakened now that they have lost Neymar, even if they are still dangerous,” director general Beppe Marotta told Mediaset.

“We’ll have to see how they replace him, but they are bound to have a quality team.”

Meanwhile Barcelona will once again look to Lionel Messi who has 94 Champions League goals, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus have a much better record against the on of the other opponents in the group, having lost just twice in 10 encounters to Olympiacos. While they have never faced Sporting in European competition, but hold a nine game winning record against Portuguese opposition from 15 matches.