Kolarov freekick fires Roma past Atalanta

A debut goal from Aleksandar Kolarov proved the difference on Sunday, as Eusebio Di Francesco got his Roma tenure off to a winning start thanks to a 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

The new Lupi coach, who took over from Luciano Spalletti, wasted no time in handing the Serbian and Gregoire Defrel their official debuts, and it was the former Manchester City and Lazio man who proved decisive in helping the away side to three points on opening day.

Atalanta had the best chance in the opening stages, as Robin Gosens’ cross from the left side floated dangerously across the goal, but Andrea Petagna couldn’t tap it home.

Daniele De Rossi blocked another effort from the Nerazzurri striker, but it was Roma who opened the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Kolarov fired a freekick from just outside the penalty area, but the Atalanta wall jumped in unison, allowing the ball to roll underneath them and past Etrit Berisha.

Neither side made changes at the interval, and it was the home side who came out with more attacking intent. Petagna found himself with the ball in the penalty area, but he couldn’t fire past Alisson.

The home side pushed forward in search of an equalizer, and despite having longer spells with the ball, they couldn’t find a way past the Roma rearguard.

Atalanta’s best chance came in the 87th minute when Papu Gomez fired in a dangerous cross into the box, but new signing Josip Ilicic’s header came off the bar to keep the match at 1-0 for Roma.

Berisha broke up a El Shaarawy pass that was directed for Edin Dzeko, but in the end the home side couldn’t find a goal, handing Roma the three points on the day.

Next week the Lupi will look to continue their winning start at home to Inter, while Atalanta travel to the Stadio San Paolo for a clash with Napoli.