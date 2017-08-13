Lazio down Juventus to win Supercoppa

A late goal from Alessandro Murgia cancelled out Juventus’ fightback, as Lazio claimed their fourth Supercoppa Italiana thanks to a 3-2 scoreline.

The Aquile were cruising along, leading 2-0 heading into the 85th minute thanks to a brace from Ciro Immobile. However Paulo Dybala reopened the match with a stunning freekick before dispatching a penalty past Thomas Strakosha in injury time to level the encounter.

However Murgia fired home with next to no time remaining after a great run by Jordan Lukaku, handing Lazio the victory ahead of the start of the Serie A season next weekend.

Here’s a look at the best pictures from Sunday’s match.