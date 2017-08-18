Magnificent 7 for Juventus? | FIFtv Serie A Preview

Juventus remain the team to beat after the record breaking six consecutive Scudetto titles, but the Bianconeri have lost some key players.

Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves are almost irreplaceable, and it will be down to Massimiliano Allegri’s tactics to make the most of the new signings, of the old stars, so that no one will notice the departures.

Of course, the aim is to win the league, as well as go all the way to the top in the Champions League. The dream is to be in the final in Kiev and finally lift the trophy.

What will happen? Will Juve win it all this year or will they lose ground in Serie A?

