Manchester City midfielder nearing Napoli switch

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s short spell with Manchester City could soon come to an end with reports stating Napoli are set to land the midfielder.

The 20-year-old only joined the English giants last summer, however he spent the campaign on loan at Dutch side PSV.

With first team opportunities at City expected to be few and far between this season, ESPN UK reports Zinchenko has all but agreed to join Napoli.

It’s expected the Partenopei will sign the Ukrainian on loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer should he impress.

Last season Zinchenko failed to register a goal in 17 appearances for PSV.

