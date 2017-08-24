Manchester City to face Napoli in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will face the daunting task of a trip to Napoli in the Champions League, with the pair drawn alongside Shakhtar and Feyenoord in Group F.

Having been knocked out of the competition by eventual winners Real Madrid last season, Maurizio Sarri’s men will be hoping for a better performance this time round.

City and Napoli last met in the group stage of the 2011/12 Champions League with the Partenopei winning 2-1 at home, and coming away from England with a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, City have only won on three occasions against Italian sides in 12 attempts.

The other two sides in the group have never played Napoli in European competition.