Mata gives Manchester United win over Sampdoria in Dublin

Marco Giampaolo’s 50th birthday celebrations were put on hold in Dublin as Sampdoria fell to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave the Red Devils a first half lead as United caught the Italians on the counterattack. Dennis Praet levelled in the second period, before Juan Mata slotted home the winner in the 80th minute.

It was surprisingly the Blucerchiati who came closest to opening the scoring first, albeit from little to no work of their own. A bizarre Daley Blind back-pass was just about to creep over the line before David De Gea scrambled back to claw it away, conceding an indirect free-kick on the edge of the six-yard box.

With United having everyone back on the line, the effort was blocked and the Premier League side broke down the other end where Mkhitaryan headed home a Matteo Darmian cross from close range to break the deadlock.

The Armenian came close to doubling Samp’s deficit on 20 minutes when Antonio Valencia picked him out unmarked. This time, however, his header was well saved by Christian Puggioni.

Romelu Lukaku then tried his luck; cutting in from the left his curling effort was blocked by the outstretched leg of Vasco Regini, which turned the shot behind for a corner.

De Gea’s goal was threatened again before the break but again the scare came from one of his own defenders. A fizzed cross evaded everybody at the near post and bounced off Victor Lindelof. The new signing could breathe a sigh of relief, as the cross diverted harmlessly by the post and behind.

Between half-time and the hour mark, Jose Mourinho made a host of changes, leaving him with an almost entirely different XI to those who started.

As United looked to settle, the Blucerchiati took advantage. Karol Linetty raced down the wing and his cross found Praet on the edge of the box. The Belgian kept his head and made no mistake firing beyond De Gea.

More substitutes followed for both sides, taking any energy that remained out of the game until Mata popped up at the edge of the Samp box to tuck home United’s second with ten minutes to play