Mertens bags Napoli’s opening goal

Dries Mertens opened his Napoli account for the season with a wonderful strike against Nice in their Champions League play-off.

An excellent ball over the top from Lornezo Insigne, was gatherered by Mertens, who rounded goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale, before finishing from a tight angle.

