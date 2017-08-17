Montolivo adds to AC Milan party

AC Milan are well on their way to qualifying for the Europa League group stage, as Riccardo Montolivo has added to the Rossoneri’s tally against .

After Andre Silva opened the scoring, the Italian – who was handed the start in part due to Lucas Biglia’s injury – made it 2-0 after following up on a Suso freekick that was spilled by the goalkeeper.

While a goal against Shkëndija likely won’t redeem Montolivo in the eyes of Milan fans, it sure will bring a smile to their faces on an August night.