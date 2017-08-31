Napoli confirm signing of Chievo forward

Roberto Inglese has been signed by Napoli this deadline day, only to remain on loan at Chievo for the 2017/18 Serie A season.

With the Partenopei losing both Leonardo Pavoletti and Duvan Zapata, it was thought that they would look to bring in a new forward, making the decision for Inglese to remain in Verona a curious one.

???? UFFICIALE: Roberto Inglese acquistato a titolo definitivo. Resterà in prestito ad @ACChievoVerona ?? https://t.co/KMfMNQFfCj ???????? — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) August 31, 2017

Napoli confirmed the deal on their official website, with the transfer being agreed just minutes before the window shut.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here