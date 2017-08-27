Napoli fight back to break Atalanta curse

Napoli fought back from a first-half deficit to defeat Atalanta 2-1 on Sunday evening at the Stadio San Paolo, keeping their 100 per cent record in tact for the new Serie A season.

After defeating the Azzurri 2-0 on their last visit to Naples, the Nerazzurri were looking to replicate the result and had once again silenced the home crowd after Bryan Cristante headed home an Alejandro Gomez corner for the game’s only first-half goal.

However Maurizio Sarri’s men found their attacking form in the second half and, within the space of five minutes, scored twice via a Piotr Zielinski screamer followed by Lorenzo Insigne’s first the Serie A season. The Neapolitans would confirm the three points late in the second half when Marko Rog finished off a trademark team move, taking the home side to six points on the league table.

It was a slow start to proceedings as both teams looked to impose themselves on the game, Napoli gaining the early advantage on the ball.

Lorenzo Insigne was getting the better of Hans Hateboer out wide, allowing Dries Mertens to get away a warning shot in the 11th minute. However against the run of play, La Dea won two consecutive corners on the opposite end of the field. On the second attempt, Cristante lost Christian Maggio and headed home strongly passed Pepe Reina for a shock 1-0 lead.

The Insigne-Mertens combination threatened to break Atalanta’s defence however the final pass continued to go astray.

On 34 minutes, Napoli should have equalised when Jose Callejon failed to tap in an inch-perfect cross from Faouzi Ghoulam at the back post. They were almost made to pay as the Nerazzurri attack, led by Alejandro Gomez, came close to a second on a number of occasions, with the Azzurri only just holding the deficit to one goal after 45 minutes.

Both teams started the second half with strong intent, though it was the home fans who would finally have something to cheer about in the 56th minute.

Following a Napoli corner, the ball fell back outside the box, which was pounced on by Zielinski who controlled with his chest before volleying the ball into the top-right corner to equalise in stunning fashion.

#Zielinski with a wonder goal and we're level at the San Paolo! #NapoliAtalanta pic.twitter.com/WlxHDt6q8C — Sempre! SSC Napoli (@SempreSSCNapoli) August 27, 2017

The home side had picked up some momentum and just five minutes later had the lead. A ball from central midfield found Mertens free on the left edge of the box, with the centre-forward able to head centrally for Insigne to beat Etrit Berisha and grab his first Serie A goal of the season.

Atalanta looked to get back onto equal terms and minutes after replacing Cristante, Jasmin Kurtic blasted a left-foot shot just over the left corner of Reina’s goal. However it was Napoli who looked the most threatening as the match drew to a close, taking advantage of a Nerazzurri outfit now chasing the game.

Victory would be secured in the 87th minute through a brutally quick and precise attack, with Callejon running onto a ball played forward, passed centrally to Insigne who tapped to Rog free on his left, for the 22-year-old to seal the 3-1 scoreline.

GOAL!!! ?? Marko #Rog with his first Napoli goal. What a move and what a finish! 3-1!!! pic.twitter.com/SS02kO3kqg — Sempre! SSC Napoli (@SempreSSCNapoli) August 27, 2017

Napoli finish matchweek 2 on six points while Atalanta are yet to kick-off their campaign after two consecutive losses.