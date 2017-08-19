Napoli keep their heads to overcome Verona

Arkadiusz Milik capped his first competitive start for Napoli since October 2016 with a sumptuous goal which helped the Partenopei to a 3-1 win at Hellas Verona.

Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri clearly had one eye on the Champions League playoff second leg with Nice, as Vlad Chiriches partnered Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, while Amadou Diawara and Piotr Zieliniski replaced Allan and Jorginho in the starting XI from the match in midweek.

A calamitous own-goal by Samuel Souprayen handed Napoli a lead on the half hour, before Milik finished an incisive counter attack seven minutes later. Fazoui Ghoulam added the third 62 minutes in.

Verona got one back from the penalty spot at the death through Giampaolo Pazzini, with Elseid Hysaj also being sent off for a foul in the build up.

Despite that, Napoli join Juventus at the top of the Serie A table, given the Bianconeri were victorious 3-0 over Cagliari earlier in the day.

From the off at the Stadio Bentegodi, Napoli were the more dangerous side with Lorenzo Insigne first curling just over the crossbar from the left, then having an identical chance saved by Nicolas.

Mistakes were coming thick and fast for Verona. Thomas Heurtaux was dispossessed by Marek Hamsik midway inside the Verona half, he then played Jose Callejon in, but the Spaniard’s shot was weak and easily dealt with by Nicholas.

Always the instigator, Insigne had a volley deflected wide, moments before the Parentopei took the lead.

Nicholas tried to claim a corner, but it went over his head and hit Souprayen’s foot before rolling into the corner. Referee Michael Fabbri asked for a VAR review which deemed the goal to be legitimate as there were hints of a foul by Chiriches in the build up.

Napoli doubled their lead thanks to a trademark counter attack. Diawara nicked the ball from Verona and released Insigne, who ran the length of the pitch before playing the perfect ball for Milik to side foot into far corner.

At the other end, Alessio Cerci had an effort pushed over the bar by Pepe Reina. Then Martin Caceres headed over from a Romulo corner.

Just before the break, Insigne dinked a ball over the defence to Callejon who cut back to Zielinski, but the Pole couldn’t get his shot on target.

A spirited Verona emerged in the second half, with Cerci misfiring, despite getting into a good position 12 yards out. Then Napoli had Reina to thank as he produced a great reaction save to push Verde’s tight-angled volley clear.

Chiriches headed inches over, then a mistake by Marcel Buchel on the edge of his own penalty area gifted the ball to Milik, but his shot was straight at Nicolas.

A one-two between substitute Dries Mertens and Insigne, saw the former’s shot saved low by Nicolas, but with the Brazilian still on the ground Ghoulam rifled into the roof of the net.

Another chance came the way of Insigne, but after a neat back heel put him in on goal, once again he was denied by Nicolas.

Things didn’t go all the way of Napoli after Hysaj was sent off for a foul on Daniel Bessa in the penalty area with seven minutes to play. Pazzini then converted the spot kick.

Pazzini could have grabbed his second of the night just moments later, getting on the end of a neat flick but prodded straight into Reina. Caceres then headed inches wide from the resulting corner.

Next weekend, Napoli take on Atalanta, who did the double over the Partenopei last season, with Verona travelling south to face Crotone.

MATCH FACTS