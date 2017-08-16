Napoli v Nice: Official Line-Ups

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has chosen his strongest possible starting XI to face Nice, as the club begin their quest to reach the Champions League group stage.

Allan beat competition from Piotr Zielinski for a place in Partenopei midfield, while Nice are without former Serie A stars Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder, with the former nursing a hamstring injury, and the latter not deemed match fit.

The teams face off at the Stadio San Paolo for their play-off first leg match, with Nice taking part in their first Champions League campaign since 1959/60.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here