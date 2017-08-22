Nice v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli travel to Nice for the second leg of their Champions League playoff, hoping to see off the Ligue 1 side at the Allianz Riviera Stadium, after a 2-0 win in Italy.

Returning to the Nice side are former Serie A stars Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder, who both missed the first leg due to fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri has picked Allan ahead of Piotr Zielinski, in an otherwise full strength team.

