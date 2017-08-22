Podcast: AC Milan in Cutrone Control and is VAR any good?

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast, which was a two-man show as he was joined by Luca Gunby.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

The guys talk through the first round of Serie A fixtures, discuss the pros, cons and possible improvements of the new VAR system, and even take questions from Twitter and from our live viewers on YouTube.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible.

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.