Podcast: Bomber Borriello and Fabulous Quagliarella for Italy

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast alongside Luca Gunby and Vito Doria, who really made it this time!

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

The guys talk through the latest Serie A action, Patricks Schick and Cutrone, and also get excited about Marco Borriello and Fabio Quagliarella’s continued brilliance.

