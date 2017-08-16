Podcast: Serie A is back – 2017/18 Season Preview

Serie A is back and so is the Forza Italian Football Podcast with host Conor Clancy joined by Luca Gunby and Nicholas Carroll.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Ahead of the Serie A season getting underway, we preview all of the top sides from Juventus, who are well-fancied in the Champions League odds winner market, to the Milan clubs, Conor and Nic tip Napoli for a Scudetto while Luca expects a tough debut campaign for Eusebio Di Francesco at Roma.

