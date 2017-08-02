Real Madrid turn down Roma approach for winger

Roma have seen their approach for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez turned down by the Spanish giants.

Leicester City man Riyad Mahrez appears to be the Lupi’s top target, but with a deal slow to materialize, it looks as though the capital club are sounding out alternatives.

Leggo reports one of the names being looked at is Vazquez, however Roma’s approach was quickly turned down as Real have no interest in letting the 26-year-old go.

As a result the Giallorossi are expected to continue their chase for Mahrez, though they are also mentioned as a possible landing spot for Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Mor, who has been linked with a move to Fiorentina.

Last season Vazquez netted four goals in 50 appearances for Real Madrid.

