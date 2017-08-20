Revamped Inter shouldn’t be discounted

Inconsistent form has dogged Inter in recent years, but it would be a mistake to underestimate the Nerazzurri this coming season, despite the fact they have been overshadowed this summer by their city rivals AC Milan.

An already impressive attacking unit has been bolstered this summer by some shrewd acquisitions which could prove to be pivotal over the course of the campaign, as well as key additions in some badly needed areas, and a willingness to support new boss Luciano Spalletti, could see Inter back among Europe’s elite in 12 months time.

Whether the off-season improvements serve Spalletti and the club well remains to be seen, though the team seem headed in an upward trajectory.

Pre-season friendlies may not have the same competitiveness as Serie A matches, but Inter still managed to earn victories in exhibition games in July and August against the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Lyon, and Villarreal.

Given that the Biscione finished the 2016/17 Serie A campaign in a disappointing seventh place, such results, even in these low stakes contests, are a positive step forward in building momentum before they take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday evening.

On the positive side, striker and captain Mauro Icardi, who led the Nerazzurri in scoring last season with 26 goals in all competitions, will remain with the club for a fifth consecutive year and will look to maintain his poacher’s ability.

While one could argue that Inter rely too much on the Argentine, as he accounted for over one third of his team’s scoring output in the last campaign, the Nerazzurri have attempted to mitigate that concern by adding to the 24-year-old’s supporting cast. A cast that he needs to perform.

As Jim Morrison said in Wayne’s World 2, “If you book them, they will come.” And in the case of Icardi, if you give him service, he will score, certainly ring true.

Last season’s seventh place finishers added the talents of playmaker Borja Valero from Fiorentina and striker Stevan Jovetic, who returned to Italy after being on loan at Sevilla, to buttress their reigning scoring leader’s efforts the pitch.

Although the latter looked certain to leave the club, it seems as though he will remain in Milan for the coming season, which is nothing but a bonus for Spalletti and adds further creative options to his arsenal.

Meanwhile, the club have also made strengthening their defence a top priority given that they conceded 49 goals, the fourth-most among teams in the top half of the table.

In an attempt to fix the porous back line, the Biscione moved to acquire centre-back Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria and left-back Dalbert from Nice during the transfer window. While it looks like another top defender could also be winging his way to Inter before August is done.

That, plus Matias Vecino, whose arrival split the Inter fanbase, could give Spalletti a solid foundation on which to build upon. A tough tackling solid midfielder who knows Serie a well, and has an excellent understanding with Valero may prove to be the missing piece of the puzzle Inter need.

Time will tell if these additions can make the difference for the club, though they now employ Spalletti, a veteran tactician who helped Roma finish last season with the second-most goals scored, second-fewest conceded, and a Champions League spot just four points behind Juventus.

He has been afforded every opportunity to mould the Inter squad to his liking, getting rid of deadwood, alongside the owners playing hardball with Manchester United over the potential move for Ivan Perisic, who once wanted to leave, but now looks like he will sign a contract extension.

Plus keeping a relative harmony in the dressing room with players who were told they could find new clubs. In years past, situations of a similar nature would have derailed Inter’s season before it had even begun, yet there is a tranquility at the Giuseppe Meazza, one which hasn’t been seen in over seven years.

Inter appear to have the tools to improve on their dreadful finish in the 2016/17 Serie A, it just remains to be seen at to whether the relative calm which has descended over the blue and black half can propel them to a season of understated success.