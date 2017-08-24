Roma handed tough Champions League draw with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid

Roma will have to overcome the might of Atletico Madrid and Chelsea if they are to make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League this season.

The Giallorossi will be buoyed by the last time they played Chelsea in the Champions League, overcoming the English side 3-1 thanks to goals from Christian Panucci and Mirko Vucinic, back in 2008.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has faced Roma seven times as a coach, winning on four occasions.

Elsewhere, Roma played Atletico Madrid in 1998/99 UEFA Cup quarter-final, but the Giallorossi were defeated 2-1 by the Spaniards.

Francesco Totti though was optimistic stating that the group was “difficult for Roma, but also difficult for the other teams.”

