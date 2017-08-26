Second-half Inter comeback stuns Roma on Spalletti return

Luciano Spalletti enjoyed his return to Rome on Sunday, as his new side Inter put in an astonishing second-half comeback to claim a 3-1 victory over Roma.

The home side looked in complete control at half-time, as Edin Dzeko opened the scoring after 15 minutes. In fact, the Lupi hit the post three times during the match, and their inability to add to the advantage proved to be their downfall.

Mauro Icardi fired home a brace over the span of 10 minutes midway through the second half, and Matias Vecino scored his first goal in an Inter shirt to round out the scoreline, much to the surprise of the home fans in attendance.

It was a tame start to the encounter, though Inter looked better during the opening exchanges. Icardi sent an effort wide of the mark from close range.

However from there it was Roma with the best chances, starting with Aleksandar Kolarov’s strike from distance that hit the post.

It didn’t take long before the Lupi actually opened the scoring, with Dzeko opening his account.

The Bosnian controlled a delightful Radja Nainggolan pass with his chest, and from close range he fired past a diving Samir Handanovic, who couldn’t stop the shot despite getting a hand on the ball.

Dzeko fired another effort on goal that was palmed away by the Inter goalkeeper, while Nainggolan hit the base of the post in the 39th minute as Roma pushed for a second.

Inter finally responded two minutes before the half, though Icardi’s strike from distance was comfortably dealt with by a rarely tested Alisson.

Roma came out pushing for a second after the restart, and may have felt hard done by when Diego Perotti went down in the penalty area after a Milan Skiriniar challenge, but the referee deemed it was only worthy of a corner.

Dalbert came on for his Inter debut in place of Nagatomo, though it was the home side who continued to boss proceedings. Perotti fired from distance only to be denied by the frame of the goal.

Out of nowhere it was Spalletti’s men who found an equalizer when Candreva picked out Icardi in the penalty area, and the Argentine turned just inside the penalty area and found a way past Alisson to make it 1-1.

Roma responded immediately, however to the surprise of everyone watching it was Inter who took the lead with 13 minutes remaining.

Ivan Perisic led a Nerazzurri counter down the left, and his low cross met the foot of Icardi, who spun and fired home to the delight of the away supporters.

Nainggolan fired over the bar soon after, but the astonishing second-half comeback was completed in the 87th minute when Vecino tapped home from a Perisic cross to make Spalletti’s return to Rome a positive one, along with securing Inter’s first win in the capital since 2008.

Spalletti will look to continue his perfect Inter start in two weeks against SPAL, while Roma travel to take on Sampdoria.