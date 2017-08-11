Serie A Kit Watch 2017/18
As the new Serie A season edges ever closer, attention has been drawn towards the kits that Italian football’s finest will compete in over the coming campaign.
From Fiorentina’s away kit overload to the brand new designs of top flight debutants Benevento and SPAL, it promises to be a colourful season in Serie A.
Here is each team’s kit for the upcoming season.
AC Milan
A heavy summer of investment will see a new look Rossoneri squad take to the field in a new look kit. The Diavolo have reduced the number of their famous stripes on the front of their home kit, as well as made them wider.
Meanwhile, the gold trimming on the away kit has been replaced by the more traditional red and black.