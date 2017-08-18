Serie A Podcast Special: AC Milan, Inter and Juventus

Forza Italian Football’s Dov Schiavone sat down with three experts of Italy’s big three clubs, AC Milan, Inter and Juventus, to talk about the season ahead.

Italian football journalist and self confessed Juventus fan Adam Digby discusses the Old Lady, while Nima Tavallaey, the founder and boss at SempreInter.com talks Nerrazzurri, and a familiar voice in, ex-Gazzetta World editor and Forza Italian Football’s AC Milan man, Ogo Sylla, joins Dov to delve into the happenings at the Rossoneri.

For the impatient, or hardcore fans of each team, the timings are as follows.

Ogo first

Nima – 20m 23s

Adam – 40m 20s

