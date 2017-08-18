Serie A 2017/18 – Predictions

The 2017/18 Serie A season is almost upon us and it could be one of the most exciting of recent years.

Juventus’ position at the top of the table will be under serious threat from Napoli and a much-improved AC Milan, while Inter and Roma will be doing their best to keep the Champions League places interesting.

There is in increase in southern representation with Benevento joining the Partenopei and Crotone in the top flight, while SPAL and Hellas Verona will also be doing their best to hold on to their Serie A status for another year.

The team at Forza Italian Football have been discussing how they think the Serie A season will unfold this year, and we have put our predictions together in one place for your convenience.

Do you agree with our expectations? Who do you think will win the Scudetto this year? Have your say by getting in touch in the comments below, by reaching out to us on Twitter, or by tweeting each of the guys on their personal accounts!

Top four (in order 1-3): Napoli, Juventus, Inter, AC Milan.

Relegated (in order 18-20): Genoa, SPAL, Benevento.

Top Scorer: Gonzalo Higuain.

Player to watch: Lucas Torreira.

What would you like to see this season?

Napoli winning the Scudetto would be amazing. Juventus’ dominance needs to come to an end and I think this season could be the year that it stops. Sarri has Napoli playing some unbelievable football and they broke their record points total last season so they weren’t too far off. You could argue that despite not bringing in many players Napoli have had a better summer than Juve, too, so I’m hopeful that the Partenopei will be celebrating in May.

Top four: Napoli, Juventus, Milan, Inter.

Relegated: Crotone, SPAL, Benevento.

Top Scorer: Dries Mertens.

Player to watch: Douglas Costa.

What would you like to see this season?

Serie A is desperate for a title race lasting up until the final week/s of the season. Many hopes seemingly rest on Napoli to provide this in 2017/18 and it would be a great story for them to break Juventus’ stranglehold by playing the eye-catching football that has characterised them in recent years.

With the Partenopei highly fancied, it could be a big season for southern Italy, which would be complimented perfectly if the likes of Benevento and Crotone can defy the odds and avoid relegation.

Top four: Napoli, Milan, Juventus, Roma.

Relegated: Crotone, SPAL, Benevento.

Top Scorer: Andrea Belotti.

Player to watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma.

What would you like to see this season?

Juventus to lose their Serie A hegemony, Sarri’s beautiful football delivering trophies for Napoli, Sampdoria qualify for Europe, and more Italian starlets emerging.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Milan.

Relegated: Benevento, Hellas Verona, Cagliari.

Top Scorer: Ciro Immobile.

Player to watch: Lorenzo Pellegrini.

What would you like to see this season?

The biggest thing I’d like to see this season in Serie A is a proper title race. Napoli and Roma have did their best in recent years but aside from the first three months of Massimiliano Allegri’s tenure, you never truly felt Juventus’ dominance was in doubt. This really feels like it could be the year that the Bianconeri are truly tested and it would be much welcomed.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Milan, Roma.

Relegated: Benevento, Verona, Crotone.

Top Scorer: Higuain.

Player to watch: Adam Ounas.

What would you like to see this season?

The biggest thing I’d like to see is a return to European contention for both Milan clubs. Both clubs have tremendous history and it’s hurting the league to see them in a dire state.

Top four: Juventus, Milan, Roma, Napoli.

Relegated: Crotone, SPAL, Benevento.

Top Scorer: Mauro Icardi.

Player to watch: Hakan Calhanoglu.

What would you like to see this season?

The biggest thing I’d like to see is Juventus face a genuine challenge for their Scudetto crown, with a title race that is taken right down to the wire. It would also be great to see some of the younger Azzurri hopefuls continue their development and cement a place in the World Cup squad.

Top four: Napoli, Juventus, Inter, Roma.

Relegated: Crotone, SPAL, Benevento.

Top Scorer: Mertens.

Player to watch: Borja Valero.

What would you like to see this season?

Simple: for the Scudetto and relegation races to be decided on the final day of the season. I don’t care who it involves. I also want to see sustained runs in Europe by all Italian teams, not just Juventus, especially in the Europa League.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan, Inter

Relegated: Hellas Verona, Crotone, Spal

Top scorer: Dries Mertens

Player to watch: Douglas Costa

What would you like to see this season?

I hope we will get a proper title race and more excitement in the style of play compared to last year.

With a surprising transfer window, the Milanese duo – AC Milan and Inter – could finally challenge for a Champions League spot this season. Plus, if Napoli will keep the form shown during the last few months of last season, Juventus could have a real battle on their hands to retain the title. I also think Benevento could be the real surprise as the enthusiasm in the group and that from the supporters, plus a decent transfer campaign, could help them survive in Serie A.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan, Roma

Relegated: SPAL, Crotone, Benevento

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi

Player to watch: Sergio Pellissier

What would you like to see this season?

I think, as with most of the others here, we all want a title race. A real title. Not a ‘lets pretend there might be one because Juventus lost a game at the end of the season title race’, but a title race with twists and turns, and pressure and highs and lows, and everything in between. Serie A hasn’t had anything like that for years, so it’s about time we got it again. Other than that, a good run in the Europa League for Atalanta would be nice to see, and Chievo winning the Coppa Italia… of course.