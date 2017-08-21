Serie A Team of the Week | Round 1

Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Napoli all won in their opening games of the 2017/18 Serie A campaign.

Fiorentina and Lazio struggled hugely, Torino and Sassuolo couldn’t win, whilst Spal got a crucial point at the Stadio Olimpico against the aforementioned Biancocelesti.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Did we get it right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus

Did anyone say VAR? Buffon ‘saved’ the first VAR episode ever in the history of Serie A by flying to his right and responding to Diego Farias’ penalty, stopping Cagliari from getting an equaliser and giving Juve the chance to go on to win 3-0.

Aleksandar Kolarov – Roma

The former Lazio defender immediately became a new Roma star. It took him only 90 minutes to be decisive for his new club, with one of his specialties… a free kick. It was the only goal against Atalanta, and all Roma needed to take the three points home.

Milan Skriniar – Inter

Many people thought his price tag was too high – €23 million – but if he is this solid and consistent for the whole season, it will be a real bargain. Basically perfect in Inter’s win against Fiorentina.

Faouzi Ghoulam – Napoli

Defensively solid on his flank, he pushed up and down, guaranteeing help for the strikers and cover to the backline. His goal was the icing on the cake.

Valter Birsa – Chievo

The decisive goal against Udinese, but not only that. He was a constant threat to the defenders, and also served the assist for the opening goal.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan

Glacial from the spot to make it 1-0, Kessie was the motor of Milan, giving his teammates passing options, making the runs into the opponents box and using his physique to give cover to the defenders.

Matias Vecino – Inter

Impossible to say how much he ran against his former club because it seems like he never stopped. Everywhere at the same time, helping Borja Valero in the middle and being the first one to strike at goal. What a performance!

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

Unbelievable that he didn’t get a goal against Verona, but an assist, woodwork and plenty of spectacular moments showed once again the incredible form he is in.

Patrick Cutrone – AC Milan

Do Milan really need a top striker? Cutrone was on fire against Crotone, intervening in all three of the Rossoneri’s goals. He was fouled for the penalty, then found the lovely header to double the score, then gave Suso the assist for the third.

Mauro Icardi – Inter

What a deadly striker the Argentinian is. A penalty and a beautiful header to put the Nerazzurri 2-0 up within 15 minutes of the first half. Devastating.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria

Benevento were in the lead against Sampdoria until this man switched on. A brilliant brace to give Sampdoria the best possible start to this season.