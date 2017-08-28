Serie A Team of the Week | Round 2

Juventus, Napoli, Inter and AC Milan all won to stay at the top of Serie A with Sampdoria, as Lazio also finding the three points.

Spal got a crucial victory over Udinese, with Fiorentina and Cagliari remaining bottom of Serie A with zero points.

Our Team of the Week will see a 4-3-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Christian Puggioni – Sampdoria

A solid victory for the Blucerchiati away to Fiorentina, with Marco Giampaolo’s men now sailing at the top of Serie A with the big boys. Puggioni was crucial in Florence, saving everything there was to save in the second half and keeping Sampdoria in the lead.

Francesco Vicari – Spal

The young defender showed authority and intelligence against Udinese, giving hardly any space to the strikers and ultimately going home with the win.

Joao Miranda – Inter

The Nerazzurri suffered a lot against Roma, and were often lucky, but the Brazilian maintained his position throughout the game, conceding very little from his end and becoming central to Inter’s game by being an added regista.

Emiliano Moretti – Torino

The expert centre back used all his knowledge to make Sassuolo’s Diego Falcinelli redundant on the pitch. Always precise and efficient, Moretti was key in the Granata’s clean sheet.

Faouzi Ghoulam – Napoli (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The most active for Napoli on the left flank, a motor up and down the wing, serving cross after cross, which were just ready to be collected. What a start to the season for the Algerian.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli

The absolute gem with which he turned things around for Napoli already has a contender for goal of the season. Then the usual hard work and lovely passing in the middle came through, especially in the second half after struggling in the first.

Luca Mora – Spal

The soul of Spal, the captain that never gives up. Mora battled against Udinese until the very last minute, giving his everything for his club and being rewarded with the last minute win

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

The motor of the Biancocelesti against Chievo, mixing quality with fundamental defending, Milinkovic-Savic showed once again why everyone wants to buy him, and fired a missile into Chievo’s goal to secure Lazio’s win.

Suso – AC Milan

Everything in the summer seemed to go in one direction: Milan are ready to do without Suso. Impossible, at the moment. The assist for Patrick Cutrone’s opener, and the lovely free kick that gave the win to the Rossoneri.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus

His first hat-trick with Juventus, his fourth goal in two games, his sixth in three, and most importantly the three points for the Bianconeri. Absolutely phenomenal and inspiration of the comeback.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (2 apps)

A game in which Inter made the most of their luck and struck at the best possible moment. Icardi was the emblem: didn’t do anything for 60 minutes, then scored twice to hand the three points to the Nerazzurri. Lethal.