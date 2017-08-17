Silva channels inner Inzaghi for AC Milan

AC Milan are running all over Shkëndija in the Europa League play-off round, with Andre Silva’s play bringing a certain Filippo Inzaghi to mind.

The Portuguese striker opened the scoring, and after Montolivo made it 2-0, it’s a three-goal advantage for the home side thanks to the former Porto starlet.

Pas le temps de respirer ! 3-0 !!!! ANDRÉ SILVA !!!! ?????????????????? #MilanShkendija pic.twitter.com/euxVd9JnUq — Calciomio (@calciomio) August 17, 2017

Silva did well to fend off a defender in the penalty area, even falling to his knees before firing home and becoming the first Milan No.9 with a brace at the San Siro since Inzaghi did so in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in November 2010.