Silva opens AC Milan account

It didn’t take long for Andre Silva to net his first goal for AC Milan as he opened the scoring against Shkëndija on Thursday night.

The Portuguese striker collected a loose ball in the penalty area after some sustained pressure from the Rossoneri, before calmly slotting home to send the home fans into rapture after just 13 minutes in his first start for the club.

It’s a great start for Silva and Milan, as they now have the early advantage over the Macedonian side in their Europa League play-off tie.