Napoli got their season up and running courtesy of a howler of an own goal from Hellas Verona defender Samuel Souprayen. As it dropped to his feet from a corner, the unfortunate Frenchman’s heavy touch saw the ball roll into the back of the net.

Unfortunate Own goal from Hellas Verona ! Napoli 1 – 0 Hellas V. #VeronaNapoli #SerieA pic.twitter.com/MguMsc5EVO — Golazo (@GolazoReplays) August 19, 2017