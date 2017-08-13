Supercoppa Line-Ups: No new signings for Juventus, but Lazio start Lucas Leiva

Both of Juventus’ big money summer signings Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi will start the Supercoppa Italiana from the bench, alongside Mattia De Sciglio who arrived from AC Milan.

Lazio, on the other hand, start with Lucas Leiva who was brought in to replace the now departed Lucas Biglia. However, Keita Balde was left out of the squad by the Biancocelesti amid ongoing rumours that he will leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

