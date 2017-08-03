Top 10: Football’s craziest short-lived transfers
After announcing his retirement from football just eight days on from signing for Hellas Verona, Antonio Cassano has joined a well-established list of players to have enjoyed short-lived spells with a club.
Only a week into his contract, the former Roma star claimed that he would hang up his boots, before subsequently changing his mind. Despite insisting he will remain in the game, the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will indeed be departing Verona nonetheless.
However, Cassano’s brief sojourn with the Serie A new boys could be considered an eternity in comparison to the short-lived stints of others, who were out of the door before the ink had even dried on their contracts.
Clive Allen
English football’s first seven-figure deal for a teenager saw Arsenal splash out £1.25 million for 19-year-old Clive Allen in 1980. After plundering 32 goals in 49 appearances for Queens Park Rangers the previous season, Arsenal secured the signing of the future England international, but quickly lost faith when Allen failed to score in three pre-season friendlies.
Without having even played a competitive fixture for the Gunners, Allen was transferred to Crystal Palace in exchange for Kenny Samson and Paul Barron, less than a month after arriving.
Allen would go on to enjoy his most productive spell at Arsenal’s bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, for whom he scored 60 league goals in 105 matches.