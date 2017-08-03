Top 10: Football’s craziest short-lived transfers

After announcing his retirement from football just eight days on from signing for Hellas Verona, Antonio Cassano has joined a well-established list of players to have enjoyed short-lived spells with a club.

Only a week into his contract, the former Roma star claimed that he would hang up his boots, before subsequently changing his mind. Despite insisting he will remain in the game, the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will indeed be departing Verona nonetheless.

However, Cassano’s brief sojourn with the Serie A new boys could be considered an eternity in comparison to the short-lived stints of others, who were out of the door before the ink had even dried on their contracts.