Udinese complete deadline day capture of Torino forward

Torino have sold Maxi Lopez to Udinese in the final hours of the transfer window, with the Argentinian arriving as a direct replacement for the outgoing Cyril Thereau.

The 33-year-old has become a well-travelled Serie A striker, with spells at Catania, AC Milan, Sampdoria and Chievo before his transfer to Torino in 2015.

Today, the former Barcelona man ended a two-year spell with the Granata in joining Udinese, with Cyril Thereau completing a move to Fiorentina prior to his arrival.

Lopez has developed into a fan favourite among Serie A fans, in particular for his well-documented spat with Inter striker Mauro Icardi and ex-wife Wanda Nara.

The Argentine front-man netted on 18 occasions in 61 appearances for Torino.

