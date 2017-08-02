Vecino completes Inter move

Inter have officially announced the signing of Matias Vecino from Fiorentina for a reported fee of €24 million.

The Uruguayan has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Nerazzurri, confirming a previous claim by the Viola which stated the Milan giants had activated his release clause.

“Matias Vecino is now officially a new Inter player,” read a statement on the Nerazzurri’s official website. “The Uruguayan midfielder has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30th June 2021.

“Welcome to Milan, Matias, and best of luck with your new adventure at the Nerazzurri!”

Vecino’s arrival could push Inter to sell one or more of their current midfielders, with Geoffrey Kondogbia attracting interest from Valencia and Joao Mario on PSG’s radar.

