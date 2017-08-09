Who are the 11 men that have played for AC Milan, Inter and Juventus?

With his unexpected move from Juventus to AC Milan, Leonardo Bonucci has joined a very special group of players, those who have played with all three of the big Italian clubs: Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.

He started his career with the Nerazzurri, then became one of the best defenders in the world at Juventus and is now ready to guide Milan out of a relatively dark period in their history.

