Why Vecino will be Inter’s best signing

Matias Vecino could turn out to be Inter’s key signing this season. Brought in for €24 million from Fiorentina, his price tag could be a real bargain.

Vecino can play in every position in midfield and under Luciano Spalletti he could become the new Radja Nainggolan, a solid, consistent box-to-box modern midfielder. Will he prove to be Inter’s best signing?

