500 Napoli fans given free entry to SPAL match

Around 500 Napoli fans without tickets were given free entry into the match against SPAL on Saturday.

According to La Nuova Ferrara, the decision to let the Napoli fans, who didn’t have tickets for the game, in was for reasons of public order.

The fans were seated adjacent to the away section and separated by a cordon of stewards.

However, many in that area of the stadium were SPAL season ticket holders who were forced to move from their seats, with most deciding to stay and stand behind the last row.