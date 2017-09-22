A Solitary Sweet Treat – Talmone Torino 3-2 Juventus

Juventus will go into Saturday’s meeting with city rivals Torino as heavy favourites, a situation that is familiar to both. It has been so for many years and while the Bianconeri have often steam-rollered the Granata, there have occasions that the form book has been turned upside down.

It is to these occasions that Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side will be looking as they seek a new hero to walk in the footsteps of Fabio Quagliarella, Jocelyn Angloma and Giuseppe Virgili.

The last of those players scored the goal that clinched perhaps the biggest underdog Torino victory, earning a 3-2 victory in an otherwise forgettable 1958/59 season. That year is memorable in Granata history for a number of reasons, few of them good.

Firstly, before the season even started, the club moved to the Stadio Comunale from the Stadio Filadelfia. While the old ground has recently been re-erected, supporters have never quite been able to get over the departure from the site of their club’s most famous victories.

Furthermore, Torino were following in the footsteps of Lanerossi Vicenza, carrying the initial of a sponsor on their shirts. In this instance it was the local chocolate manufacturer Talmone, and as a result of the deal, Torino went into the 1958/59 campaign known as Talmone Torino, and with a white ‘T’ on the front of their claret shirts. Ten years after the Scudetto seemed permanently sewn in that position, it represented quite a fall from grace.

On the other side of Turin, things were quite different. Juventus found themselves buoyed by the industrial boom of the 1950s, the swell of southern workers flooding not just to Fiat but the club their owners ran.

Indeed, at this time, they were becoming the dominant force they remain today, John Charles and Omar Sivori the big hitters in a team of stars. They entered the campaign as champions, and looked all set to retain their title. As it was, the Bianconeri could only manage fourth spot, but they were far ahead of their rivals, as they proved in a 4-3 victory in October.

That victory lifted Juventus up to within one point of leaders Fiorentina, but by the time the return fixture came round the Viola had stolen something of a march with eventual Scudetto winners Milan. Torino, meanwhile were languishing on their own at the foot of the table, reaching March with only 12 points to their name and without a win since October. Leading goal threat Virgili went into the game with just six goals to his name.

If those figures sound woeful, there was a five game spell in that run that sequence that saw the Granata lose by a combined 23 goals to 1. In short, Torino were abject, Juventus were impressive and the meeting between the two in late March 1959 looked set to be a formality.

Yet, as everyone knows, derby games can throw up surprises at any stage, and what unfolded at the Comunale that day certainly ranks amongst those.

Early on, one of the most memorable goals in Derby della Mole history saw Virgili lash an unstoppable shot past Giuseppe Vavassori. Released into the right hand side of the penalty area, he unleashed a fierce drive that almost burst through the net such was its ferocity.

It was a stunning strike and, for a short while, the Bianconeri were stunned.

They fought back through John Charles, the Welshman somehow squeezing the ball home past highly rated Lido Vieri from an impossible angle on the goal line.

That was to prove brief respite for the visitors who fell two goals behind before the break, both by Virgili, his barren spell forgotten just like his team. If Vieri would have looked back ruefully on Charles’ goal, Vavassori spilled a tame shot straight into the path of Virgili, who did not pass up the opportunity, sealing the game for Talmone Torino just as he had begun the offensive. 3-2 it ended, a win that brought the Granata level with fellow strugglers Udinese and Triestina.

Their revival was a false dawn, a brief bright spot in a season that went a long way to cementing the Turin divide as we know it today.

When the dust settled, the Talmone experiment ended in the summer. Torino dropped to Serie B after finishing bottom of the table and saw the three year contract cut short after a single season; another amongst many humiliations.

Homeless and hopeless, the 1959 Derby della Mole showed that anything can happen. From their comparatively lofty perch, the 2017 vintage of Torino will approach the game with no little trepidation, but if Virgili’s boys could do it, Belotti’s should hold no fear.