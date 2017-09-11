AC Milan and Inter top Serie A season ticket sales

After selling close to 15,000 more season tickets this season than they did last term, AC Milan have seen their sales rise by a much greater number than any other Serie A side.

With 31,000 sold altogether, the Rossoneri have a higher number of season ticket holders than any other side in Italy’s top tier.

Despite seeing increases, both Inter and Lazio’s data is as yet unofficial, though the numbers estimated by La Gazzetta dello Sport are believed to be close to the real figures.

Newcomers Benevento and SPAL have also seen an increase in sales, with excitement among both fan bases understandable ahead of historic seasons for both.

After a phenomenal campaign in 2016/17 that saw Atalanta clinch European football, La Dea’s supporters have responded, with more than an additional 3,000 purchasing season tickets – representing a rise of 22.5 percent.

In terms of percentage increases, it is SPAL have seen their number shoot up the most in proportion to last season’s figures. The Ferrara faithful have increased by 48 percent this term, beating AC Milan’s 47 pc and Benevento’s impressive 44 pc.

It is not all good news across the board, however, with Fiorentina and Sassuolo’s figures taking a hit.

The Viola supporters are understandably aggrieved with events at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this summer and 3,000 – 17.5 percent – of last season’s season ticket holders have decided to stay away this year, which is the biggest drop in quantity.

Meanwhile, the biggest percentage drop is suffered by the Neroverdi, supporters appear to be displaying concerns after losing a number of star players and coach Eusebio Di Francesco to Roma. The Neroverdi’s total has fallen by an astonishing 35 percent.

Juventus are the only team whose figures have not changed either way, with their total number of season tickets sold remaining at 29,200, having sold out their allocation in each of the last two campaigns.