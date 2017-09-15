AC Milan full-back ruled out for six months

New AC Milan signing Andrea Conti will miss the next six months of action after damaging his left anterior cruciate ligament in training on Friday.

The 23-year-old was closing in on a return after a recent ankle problem, but he pulled up in serious pain as the Rossoneri prepared for their match against Udinese on Sunday.

“Andrea Conti underwent clinical and instrumental tests today which revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee,” read a statement on the Milan website.

“The Rossoneri full-back will undergo reconstructive surgery on the ligament tomorrow, which will be carried out by Professor Schonhuber’s team.

“His recovery time ix expected to be six months.”

The news comes as a bitter blow to the Rossoneri, as Conti was one of 11 new faces brought in during the summer.

Last season Conti netted eight goals in 35 appearances for Atalanta in all competitions.