After two consecutive Serie A victories, AC Milan suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, losing 2-0 away to Sampdoria.

Cristian Zapata endured a horror day at the office, handing the game’s opening goal to Duvan Zapata before contributing to the Blucerchiati’s second.

Ricardo Rodriquez and Gianluigi Donnarumma were, arguably, the only Rossoneri players to leave the pitch with their heads held high, after a largely disappointing display in defence, midfield and attack.