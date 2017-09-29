AC Milan seeking fresh investment

Despite being less than six months into his time in charge of AC Milan, owner Li Yonghong is looking for new investors to assist him at the San Siro.

He took the reins of the club from Silvio Berlusconi in April after ending years of sale speculation when he bought the club in a €740 million deal but after his financial partners backed out of the deal, it has left Li shouldering the burden and he is looking to ease that weight on himself.

An unnamed source close to the businessman told Reuters that he was keen to welcome fresh investment on board at the club, which posted losses of €75m for the 2016 financial year.

Neither Li, his representatives or AC Milan have commented on the matter, which could potentially see the club being listed on the Chinese market in a bid to attract new investors.

One reason for Li’s original partners reneging on the deal was a government crackdown on such foreign investment and it is hoped that the sanctions in place could be reeled in when it is discussed a Chinese Communist Party congress meeting on October 18.

A restructuring of the repayments of the club’s debt with US private equity fund Elliott, who loaned Li over €300m to finalise his purchase of the Rossoneri and invest in the team, could also be discussed ahead of their deadline for repayment 12 months from now.