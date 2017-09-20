AC Milan sink SPAL from the spot

A penalty in each half gave AC Milan a 2-0 victory over SPAL on Wednesday evening at Stadio San Siro.

The Rossoneri dominated right from the get-go but it took a Riccardo Rodriguez penalty on 26 minutes to break the ice. AC Milan kept their foot on the accelerator and after the restart got their just rewards as Franck Kessie sealed the win with the second spot kick of the night.

Milan once again lined-up with a 3-5-2 formation that often turned into a 3-4-1-2 with Hakan Calhanoglu playing in behind the two strikers. SPAL also set-up with a 3-5-2 formation although the two wide midfielders often drifted back to form a five man rear-guard to frustrate their more illustrious hosts.

Nonetheless, Milan were patient and slowed chipped away at the SPAL defence with the first real chance falling to Andre Silva but the Portuguese forward fired his shot straight at the away defence after some good work down the right from Kessie.

SPAL shotstopper Alfred Gomis then had to be alert to palm to safety a powerful effort from Abate. From the resulting corner, Zapata rose highest only to head over the bar.

Milan’s efforts eventually paid off and mid-way through the first half they were awarded a penalty after Kalinic was bundled down by Gomis.

Rodriguez stepped up to the spot and with a perfectly executed strike into the bottom right corner put Milan in front.

The Rossoneri had chances to double their lead with Romagnoli trying his luck from distance and then Silva went even closer testing the ‘keeper with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Donnarumma was rarely tested as Milan went into the break in the driving seat.

The second half started in lively fashion with Salamon – once on the books at AC Milan – very nearly turning into his own net after a teasing cross by Rodriguez.

Semplici’s men hit back immediately and it took a Bonucci clearance off the line to keep out a header from Mattiello following a pin-point cross from Lazzari.

But it was one of the rare moments in which the visitors threatened and on 61 minutes Milan won their second penalty of night when Kessie was brought down by Felipe.

GOOOAAAL KESSIE!????

The Ivorian midfielder dusted himself off to send Gomis the wrong way and double his team’s lead.

Two goals to the good Milan eased off the accelerator, cruising home to secure back-to-back league wins allowing them to go into this weekend’s match at Sampdoria on a high.

SPAL on the other hand face another big test in the next round and welcome Napoli.

