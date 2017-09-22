AC Milan starlet named Serie A’s best Under-21 player

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnrumma has been named the best Under-21 player in Serie A according to L’Equipe.

The 18-year-old almost left the Rossoneri this summer after a contract squabble, however a new deal will keep him with the Diavolo until 2021.

Donnarumma is the only Italian-based player to crack the top 10 of L’Equipe’s top 50 players under the age of 21, though Milan teammates Franck Kessie and Manuel Locatelli landed in 18th and 39th respectively.

Other notable Serie A names included are Roma’s Patrik Schick and Lorenzo Pellegrini in 20th and 35th, Napoli’s Amadou Diawara in 24th and Juventus’ Moise Kean in 50th.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid took top spot, while Tottenham’s Dele Alli and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe round out the podium.

Here’s a look at L’Equipe’s full list:

1. Marco Asensio (Spain/Real Madrid)

2. Dele Alli (England/Tottenham)

3. Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)

4. Ousmane Dembélé (France/Barcelona)

5. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/AC Milan)

6. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil/Manchester City)

7. Leroy Sané (Germany/Manchester City)

8. Kingsley Coman (France/Bayern Munich)

9. Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United)

10. Timo Werner (Germany/RB Leipzig)

11. Christian Pulisic (USA/Borussia Dortmund)

12. Kasper Dolberg (Denmark/Ajax)

13. Julian Brandt (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen)

14. Jonathan Tah (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen)

15. Dani Ceballos (Spain/Real Madrid)

16. Youri Tielemans (Belgium/Monaco)

17. Benjamin Henrichs (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen)

18. Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast/AC Milan)

19. Davinson Sanchez (Colombia/Tottenham)

20. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic/AS Roma)

21. Malcom (Brazil/Bordeaux)

22. Cristian Pavon (Argentina/Boca Juniors)

23. Kai Havertz (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen)

24. Amadou Diawara (Guinea/Napoli)

25. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria/Arsenal)

26. Andreas Christensen (Denmark/Chelsea)

27. Moussa Dembele (France/Celtic)

28. Theo Hernandez (France/Real Madrid)

29. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria/Leicester City)

30. Renato Sanches (Portugal/Swansea City)

31. Jesus Vallejo (Spain/Real Madrid)

32. Alban Lafont (France/Toulouse)

33. Sebastian Driussi (Argentina/Zenit)

34. Matthijs De Ligt (Netherlands/Ajax)

35. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy/AS Roma)

36. Wilfried Ndidi (Nigeria/Leicester City)

37. Kieran Tierney (Scotland/Celtic)

38. Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany/Borussia Dortmund)

39. Manuel Locatelli (Italy/AC Milan)

40. Carlos Soler (Spain/Valencia)

41. Diogo Jota (Portugal/Wolverhampton)

42. Lucas Hernandez (France/Atletico Madrid)

43. Nico Elvedi (Switzerland/Borussia Mönchengladbach)

44. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain/Real Sociedad)

45. Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey/Freiburg)

46. Emanuel Mammana (Argentina/Zenit)

47. Enes Ünal (Turkey/Villarreal)

48. Nadiem Amiri (Germany/Hoffenheim)

49. André Onana (Cameroon/Ajax)

50. Moise Kean (Italy/Hellas Verona)