AC Milan v Rijeka: Official Line-Ups

Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone will lead the line for AC Milan in their Europa League group stage game against Rijeka.

The Portuguese, who is the competition’s top goal scorer, will be hoping to build on his opening group game hat-trick and his impressive form in front of goal during the qualification rounds.

Fabio Borini also starts for the Rossoneri, but from the left wing, with Montella opting for a 3-5-2 formation.

Manuel Locatelli has been handed an opportunity in midfield, where he will play alongside Franck Kessie and Hakan Calhanoglu.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Locatelli, Kessie, Calhanoglu, Borini; Silva, Cutrone.

Rijeka: Sluga; Vesovic, Elez, Barinovs, Zuta; Kvravic, Misic, Bradaric, Hebert; Puljic, Pavicic