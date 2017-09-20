AC Milan v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan are out to maintain their 100 percent home record when they host SPAL on Wednesday evening at the Stadio San Siro.

The Rossoneri have defeated Cagliari and Udinese at the San Siro this season and are now setting their sights on the Serie A newcomers who go into the contest on the back of two straight defeats.

For the hosts, Andre Silva makes his first Serie A start since joining the club from Porto. Joining him in attack is another summer addition Nikola Kalinic, who bagged two goals at the weekend.

Carrying the goal hopes for the visitors on the other hand is AC Milan youth product Alberto Paloschi.